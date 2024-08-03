Foreign Ministry Urges Jordanians Not To Travel To Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 3 (Petra) -- The Foreign Saturday said "Amid regional developments and out of concern for the safety of citizens, we urge citizens not to to the Lebanese Republic at present."The Ministry urged Jordanian citizens in Lebanon to leave Lebanese territory "immediately."The official spokesperson for the ministry, Sufian Qudah, said the travel instructions come from the "standpoint of caution for developments in light of the regional situation and concern for the safety of citizens."Qudah called on Jordanians in Lebanon to take caution, adhere to the instructions issued by the competent Lebanese authorities and immediately register on the website of the Jordanian Embassy in Beirut through the following link:The Embassy's Hotline in Beirut: 0096181699837. The Operations Centre Unit at the Ministry: 00962799562903, 00962799562471, 00962799562193.The Unit's email: ...