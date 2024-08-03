Israeli Occupation Airstrike Kills Four More Palestinians In Tulkarm

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- Four Palestinians were martyred on Saturday in a second air raid by the Israeli air force that targeted a group of young men in east of the West city's Tulkarm, bringing the number of martyrs in the city since the morning hours to nine people.

Eyewitnesses said that four young men were martyred as a result of being bombed by a missile from an Israeli occupation aircraft, and that the occupation forces are holding their bodies.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) confirmed that the four martyrs are still unidentified and that the occupation forces transferred the bodies to an unknown destination.

Five young men were martyred today as a result of the bombing of their vehicle, one of whom was Haitham Balidi, 25 years old, from Tulkarm camp, while the other four remain unidentified and medical teams were unable to identify their identities due to the charring of the bodies.

At the same time, a large force of the occupation army, led by four bulldozers, stormed the city and bulldozed the infrastructure in the Tulkarm camp. (pick up previous)

