EMRC: 23,742 Electricity Theft Cases Detected Last Year

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 3 (Petra) -23,742 electricity theft cases were detected countrywide through 173,314 periodic and programmed inspection visits, in cooperation with electricity distribution companies and public security, the annual report of and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) 2023 showed.The EMRC added that a total of 1,617 lawsuits for illegal electricity consumption are tried before the Kingdom's courts, while 1,237 cases were adjudicated.In its report, the commission revealed 352,264 electric meters were also approved, while the total capacity of the power-net metering systems amounted to 765,168 megawatts, and the total capacity of transit grids stood at 29,754 megawatts.Additionally, the EMRC noted the coverage rate for installing smart energy meters across the Kingdom reached 35% in 2023, while Jordan's consumption of petroleum derivatives in the same year stood at 4,022 million liters.