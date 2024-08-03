Junior Football Nationals: J&K Girls Win 8-0, Boys Draw 1-1
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In the ongoing Junior National football Champiosnship for Dr. B.C. Roy Trophy 2024-25 being played at Nagaon, Assam, for boys, and Belgaum, Karnataka, for girls, J&K put in some gritty performances in their recent matches.
On Friday, the J&K junior boys team went head to head against Madhya Pradesh and and were held to a 1-1 draw. The team is coming off three straight wins in the competition and will be looking to reach the later stages of the tournament. J&K juinor boys captian Aazim scored the lone goal for the team.
Meanwhile, the J&K junior girls team trounced Andaman & Nicobar 8-0.
“A huge round of applause for our dedicated coaches, management, and selectors including Miss Arpita Mahajan, Manager, Mr. Bilal Maqbool, Coach, Mr. Aasif Rasool, Assistant Coach and Dr. Seerat, Physiotherapist,” the J&K Football Association said in a statement.
