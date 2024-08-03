Ukraine Downs 24 Russian Attack Drones Overnight Sat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted 24 of the 29 Russian kamikaze drones launched from Russia's Primorsk-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions, as well as the occupied Crimean peninsula.

That's according to the Ukrainian Air Force , Ukrinform reports.

“Twenty-four one-way attack UAVs of the Shahed 131/136 type were shot down over Kherson, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr regions,” the report reads.

Also, Russia launched two S-300 missiles from the occupied territory of Donetsk region and two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea, the report adds.

Mobile air defense groups, anti-aircraft missile units, and the Air Force were involved in repelling the air raid.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an infrastructure facility was hit in Vinnytsia region amid an air raid alert overnight Saturday.

The local administration has not specified target of the Russian attack.