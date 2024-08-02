Post-Event Recap: 4Th Chief Patient Officer Summit

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The4th Chief Patient Officer Summit

held on July 15-16, 2024, was a resounding success, bringing together leaders, experts, and stakeholders to discuss and shape the future of patient-centric healthcare. The event featured insightful sessions, interactive panel discussions, and valuable networking opportunities, all aimed at enhancing patient engagement and care.



Highlights from the Summit

Keynote Sessions:





Kay Matthews shared a“Trail Blazer Keynote: Knowledge Builds Community Trust”

Beth Frates, MD, delivered an insightful keynote on“Restore – Recharge – Renew: PAVING the Path to Wellness: Thriving with a Healthy Body, Peaceful Mind and Joyful Heart Rene Russo, Pharm.D., presented an empowering Leadership Keynote Fireside Chat

Interactive Panels and Discussions:





Amplify Patient Voice in Market Access

Decode the Regulatory Pathway and Community Influence in Regulatory Decision-Making

Elevate Equity from Inception and Sustain Inclusion through Post Marketing

Operationalize Patient-Inclusivity: Anticipate, Minimize, and Exit the“Sticky Middle”

Drive Community Health Equity by Uniting National and Local Collaborations

Patient Assistance: What You Should Know As A Patient Advocate

Gain Techniques for Successful Measurement and Reporting

Examine Publishing Trends with Partners Red Cell Revolution Reveals Authentic Patient Engagement

On-Demand Access Now Available



For those who couldn't attend or want to revisit the valuable content, we are pleased to announce that on-demand access is now available. Attendees can register to watch the entire summit from anywhere, at any time. This flexible option ensures that you don't miss out on the wealth of knowledge and insights...

Read More>>

Learn more information

and register for upcoming events with Dynamic Global Events.

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN