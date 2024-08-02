Post-Event Recap: 4Th Chief Patient Officer Summit
Date
8/2/2024 11:20:06 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
The4th Chief Patient Officer Summit
held on July 15-16, 2024, was a resounding success, bringing together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to discuss and shape the future of patient-centric healthcare. The event featured insightful sessions, interactive panel discussions, and valuable networking opportunities, all aimed at enhancing patient engagement and care.
Highlights from the Summit
Keynote Sessions:
Kay Matthews shared a“Trail Blazer Keynote: Knowledge Builds Community Trust”
Beth Frates, MD, delivered an insightful keynote on“Restore – Recharge – Renew: PAVING the Path to Wellness: Thriving with a Healthy Body, Peaceful Mind and Joyful Heart
Rene Russo, Pharm.D., presented an empowering Leadership Keynote Fireside Chat
Interactive Panels and Discussions:
Amplify Patient Voice in Market Access
Decode the Regulatory Pathway and Community Influence in Regulatory Decision-Making
Elevate Equity from Inception and Sustain Inclusion through Post Marketing
Operationalize Patient-Inclusivity: Anticipate, Minimize, and Exit the“Sticky Middle”
Drive Community Health Equity by Uniting National and Local Collaborations
Patient Assistance: What You Should Know As A Patient Advocate
Gain Techniques for Successful Measurement and Reporting
Examine Publishing Trends with Partners
Red Cell Revolution Reveals Authentic Patient Engagement
On-Demand Access Now Available
For those who couldn't attend or want to revisit the valuable content, we are pleased to announce that on-demand access is now available. Attendees can register to watch the entire summit from anywhere, at any time. This flexible option ensures that you don't miss out on the wealth of knowledge and insights...
Read More>>
Learn more information
and register for upcoming events with Dynamic Global Events.
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN02082024000224011066ID1108512334
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.