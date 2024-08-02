UPPER DARBY SCHOOL DISTRICT PROVIDES NOTICE OF DATA EVENTS

In February 2024, UDSD identified unusual activity on certain IT systems. UDSD promptly took steps to secure its systems and initiated an investigation into the nature and scope of the issue. Through the investigation, it was determined that certain files were potentially copied from the systems by an unauthorized person on or around February 4, 2024. Further, in June 2024, UDSD learned that certain files were potentially copied from its systems by an unauthorized person on or around June 2, 2024. In response to these issues, UDSD undertook comprehensive reviews of the relevant files to determine what information was present and to whom it relates. While these efforts are still underway, UDSD has been working on an ongoing to mail letters to those individuals whose personal information was found in the relevant files. The investigations to date have determined that the type of information that may have been impacted varies per person, but may include name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license number, other state identification number, medical and/or health insurance information.

UDSD takes these incidents, and the security of information in its care very seriously. UDSD has been working diligently to investigate and respond to these events, including moving quickly to initiate appropriate investigations, taking steps to assess the security of the network, and notifying potentially affected individuals on an ongoing basis as the investigations continue. UDSD is providing individuals with information and resources that they may use to better protect personal information.

UDSD encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing their account statements and monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Any suspicious activity should be promptly reported to the affiliated institutions. Individuals may also contact the three major credit reporting agencies for advice on how to obtain free credit reports and how to place

fraud alerts and security freezes on credit files. The relevant contact information is below. More information on actions individuals may take to better protect their personal information may be found in the Steps Individuals May Take To Help Protect Personal Information section available on UDSD's website at

UDSD has established a dedicated assistance line to answer questions regarding these incidents. If you have questions, please call 1-866-362-1773 Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time, excluding major U.S. holidays. Additionally, you can write us at 8201

Lansdowne Avenue, Upper Darby, PA 19082.

Steps Individuals May Take To Help Protect Personal Information

Monitor Accounts

Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order your free credit report, visit

or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to request a free copy of your credit report.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial

fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a

fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended

fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a

fraud alert, please contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report. To request a security freeze, you may need to provide the following information, depending on whether you make the request online, by phone, or by mail:

Should you wish to place a credit freeze, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below: