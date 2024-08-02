Ukraine's Int'l Reserves May Drop To $32B In 2026 - NBU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National of Ukraine predicts a decrease in the country's international reserves to $32 billion by the end of 2026.

This is stated in the NBU's July inflation report , released by the regulator and seen by Ukrinform.

"The reduction of international aid against the background of a significant net outflow of currency from the private sector will lead to a gradual decrease in international reserves to $32 billion by the end of 2026," the report says.

Despite the expected decline, the NBU remains optimistic about the stability of the foreign exchange market. The bank's experts believe the level of reserves will remain sufficient to sustain a stable foreign exchange market even under such conditions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of June 1, 2024, Ukraine's international reserves amounted to $39.03 billion.

In May, they decreased by 7.9%. Such dynamics are due to the NBU's forex interventions to ensure exchange rate stability and the country's debt payments in foreign currency, which were partially compensated for by revenues from issuing domestic bonds in foreign currency and from international partners.