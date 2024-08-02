AGCFF Lauds Kuwait's Efforts To Host 26Th Gulf Cup
DOHA, Aug 2 (KUNA) - The Arab Gulf Cup football Federation (AGCFF) expressed Friday its great appreciation to Kuwait's efforts made to host the 26th edition of Gulf Cup as planned from December 21 until January 3.
All field visits were excellent and noticed tangible progress in Kuwait's preparations for this key event for the region's nations, the federation said in a statement.
It called on media outlets to transmit true and accurate news.
The federation affirmed on Thursday that the championship would be held as scheduled.
Acting president of Kuwait Football Association Hayef Al-Mutairi said in a brief statement on "X" that the expected Gulf Cup tournament would be organized from December 21 until January 3. (end)
