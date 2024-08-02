Unlocking Growth In Automotive Leasing: Key Trends

(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Seizing Competitive Advantages in the Evolving World of Automotive Leasing: Growth Opportunities Unveiled

Vehicle leasing and rental experienced significant growth during the pandemic as the influx of new ceased worldwide. Even after this period, disruptions and shortages hindered the automotive industry. Now, with fewer new passenger cars and light vehicles hitting the roads, both corporations and individuals are turning to leased fleets.

As the aftereffects of the pandemic are diminishing, the growth drivers for the are shifting. Companies are now finding it cost-effective and convenient to meet their mobility needs through rented fleets. This approach allows them to outsource fleet maintenance, reduce the residual risk associated with owning vehicles, and shift their focus to improving core products and services. Consequently, the ecosystem is growing and becoming structured and regulated, with technology providers, aftermarket suppliers, and fleet management and telematics companies entering the fray - enabling more flexible, dynamic, and tech-assisted leasing solutions.

The renewed long-term prospects for vehicle leasing are igniting a competitive race among fleet providers. These companies are now offering customer-friendly and flexible solutions and incorporating disruptive technologies such as fleet telematics, vehicle connectivity, and digital platforms into their services. And the best part? It only gets more lucrative from here.

Many cars remained underused during quarantine and the subsequent work-from-home era. This resulted in a surplus of well-maintained used vehicles, presenting a valuable opportunity for small businesses and individuals to reduce mobility costs through used car leasing. This approach has evolved, with companies now offering streamlined monthly billing rates and flexible models such as short-term and subscription-based leasing. Additionally, used electric vehicles (EVs) with extended warranties on batteries and motors are revealing significant prospects for long-term leasing. Developing automotive regions, particularly Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and Poland, are already experiencing competitive intensity in the used car leasing ecosystem.

Advancements in automotive technology are paving the way for growth opportunities in usage-based insurance (UBI). Insurance companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and leasing and rental fleet providers are collaborating to collect insurance data, implement safety measures, and optimize operational efficiencies. UBI is revolutionizing customer convenience by democratizing insurance services and standardizing rates, leading to minimal customer attrition and improved total cost of ownership (TCO) for service providers.

Growth opportunities in the adoption of this solution in car leasing include the use of accurate data and big data analytics for better risk assessment and tailored insurance solutions. Furthermore, leveraging technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence enhances UBI's security and transparency.

