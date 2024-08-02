Public Library Opened In Helmand's Sangin District

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): A public Library has been opened in the Sangin district of southern Helmand province to promote reading culture, an official said on Friday.

Mawlavi Sultan Mohammad Hanif, deputy head of the Information and Cultural Affairs, told Pajhwok Afghan News they strived to facilitate youth in different fields and the opening of a the public library in the district was part of these efforts.

District Chief Mawlavi Abdul Matin Haji Lala thanked officials of the Information Department for the opening of the public library in the district.

He said:“Sangin is a war-torn district, people here have been deprived of basic facilities, the opening of a library in this district is an encouraging step for its people.”

He asked youths not to waste their time and visit the library or study books.

Ahmad Muntaqim, a resident of Sangin, said:“In the past, there was no such library where we could study, now we can study here peacefully.”

