Joy Organics Launched A New Line Of Products

"We're launching our bundles to support our large base of repeat customers," explains Joy Smith, the Company's namesake and co-founder. "Our bundles feature multiple items at 20% less than their individual prices, allowing our customers to save on items they use every day."



These new bundles include offerings across Joy Organic's product range, including their popular Budder brand Delta 9 gummies .



"When we asked our customers how they used our products, many told us they rely on them as part of their daily wellness routine," said Joy. "This inspired us to expand the avenues through which our offerings are made available."



Among the new bundles are Joy Organic standards, such as soft gels and tinctures. Customers can also shop a variety of CBD gummies , choosing from bundles that represent a spectrum of strengths and use cases.



"The strategy when designing our bundles was to offer variety and value. Our customers can find options for day and night, active and restful days, and even time spent on the pickleball court." Joy explained that value packs featuring two of the same products at a discounted price are also available for most products.



"Our mission is, has been, and always will be supporting our customer's wellbeing. We're excited about our new bundles' potential in helping the people we serve feel their best."



