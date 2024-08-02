More4apps Achieves Remarkable 95% Oracle Cloud Customer Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More4apps , founded in September 2000 as an Excel-spreadsheet data loading solution for Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS), has transformed significantly over the years. As the company enters its 25th year of operation, it celebrates a milestone of remarkable growth.

Expanding beyond Oracle EBS solutions, More4apps launched the ERP Cloud Toolbox five years ago, providing essential tools for organizations utilizing Fusion Cloud. This strategic move has fueled rapid growth.

"More4apps' product innovation is closely aligned with the needs of our 400+ customers," said Brian Grossweiler , CEO of More4apps. "As many organizations migrate their data to Oracle Fusion Cloud, we've placed a significant focus on supporting their growth and journey."

The company's investment in Fusion Cloud has included significant expansion into the US and UK markets, enhancing its workforce, forming strategic partnerships, and prioritizing aggressive product development.

In anticipation of the highly attended Oracle CloudWorld conference in Las Vegas, NV, More4apps plans to unveil a major product release in the ERP Cloud Toolbox.

"We're committed to addressing customer requests and enhancements to deliver the most comprehensive data loading solutions available," stated CTO Gavin Whyte .

This strategy is yielding impressive results. More4apps' annual recurring revenue for their ERP Cloud Toolbox has surged by 95% this past financial year.

"Our growth is a testament to the maturity of Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP. What was once a discussion about potential migration is now a reality for many organizations," added Grossweiler.

More4apps has recently been recognized with numerous awards, including Best Value 2024 and Best Ease of Use 2024 from Capterra. Additional accolades include Front Runners 2024 and Best Customer Support 2024 from Software Advice, Category Leaders 2024 and Best Functionality and Features 2024 from GetApp, and a 4.8 out of 5-star rating from Software Advice.

This year, More4apps also launched the Customer Community , enabling self-service capabilities for customers and partners. The Community offers thousands of online resources, including training videos, product downloads, and customer support.

"We're thrilled with our growth and even more so with the positive feedback from our customers. We'll continue to drive forward and support companies of all sizes in their Oracle data loading journeys," Grossweiler stated.

