Summer Fest Unites Over 2,000 Young People

Summer Fest is regarded as one of the country's biggest youth
festivals, Azernews reports.
The third camp of the festival, which started again in a
dynamic, educational, and entertaining format, is now coming to an
end.
The Summer Fest Youth Foundation will be attended by more than
2,000 young people this year with the support of the IDEA Public
Union, COP29 Presidency, Azerbaijan Student Youth Organisations'
Union (ASYOU), Azerbaijan Volunteers' Public Union, CAVAN Youth
Movement Public Union, and Young Volunteers Public Union.
It is carried out by the joint organisation of the Union. The
main goal of the Summer Fest, held in the format of a tent-type
camp, is to create wide opportunities for young people in various
fields and help them develop in accordance with the state youth
policy.
Summer Fest also aims to ensure that young people spend their
free time effectively and interestingly, and to support the
networking of young people from different parts of the country.
Taking into account the importance of declaring 2024 as the
Green World Solidarity Year in Azerbaijan according to the Decree
of President Ilham Aliyev and the importance of the country hosting
such a prestigious event as COP29, the topics chosen in this year's
camp are dedicated to ecology, environmental protection, and
COP29.
The three camps of Summer Fest, which started on July 15, were
unforgettable, fun, memorable, and educational for young
people.
Education of young people in a patriotic spirit and activities
supporting their development were of special importance in the
program.
The training and interactive activities conducted by IDEA Public
Union within the camp increased the environmental awareness of
young people and encouraged their environmentally responsible
approach. At the same time, the experts of the COP29 Azerbaijan
Operating Company organised intensive training on various topics
such as sustainability, environmental protection, and reducing the
effects of climate change.
Environmental games, teamwork, hiking, and fun activities
organised in the bosom of nature gave young people an interesting
and educational experience. Concerts and entertainment programs are
organised every evening for young people.
Also, the camp participants got to know their peers from
different regions, established new friendships, and once again
understood the importance of networking and socialising.
A colourful and dynamic program designed for young people
contributed to both their leisure time and personal and
professional development.
Summer Fest is rich with a wide range of entertainment and
learning opportunities to create an energetic and dynamic
environment for the youth.
The festival, organised in 2019, will last for two months and
consist of a series of camps covering various topics. As in
previous years, this year, eight consecutive camps are planned
according to thematic topics.
The event organisers have created all the necessary conditions
for the camp participants at this festival.
In order to be aware of all the novelties of Yay Fest and to get
a chance to participate in this great event, rich in interesting
and dynamic programs, you should follow Yay Fest on Instagram .
Join Summer Fest, be a part of the next camps, and experience
unforgettable moments.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
