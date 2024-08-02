Summer Fest Unites Over 2,000 Young People

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Summer Fest is regarded as one of the country's biggest youth festivals, Azernews reports.

The third camp of the festival, which started again in a dynamic, educational, and entertaining format, is now coming to an end.

The Summer Fest Youth Foundation will be attended by more than 2,000 young people this year with the support of the IDEA Public Union, COP29 Presidency, Azerbaijan Student Youth Organisations' Union (ASYOU), Azerbaijan Volunteers' Public Union, CAVAN Youth Movement Public Union, and Young Volunteers Public Union.

It is carried out by the joint organisation of the Union. The main goal of the Summer Fest, held in the format of a tent-type camp, is to create wide opportunities for young people in various fields and help them develop in accordance with the state youth policy.

Summer Fest also aims to ensure that young people spend their free time effectively and interestingly, and to support the networking of young people from different parts of the country.

Taking into account the importance of declaring 2024 as the Green World Solidarity Year in Azerbaijan according to the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev and the importance of the country hosting such a prestigious event as COP29, the topics chosen in this year's camp are dedicated to ecology, environmental protection, and COP29.

The three camps of Summer Fest, which started on July 15, were unforgettable, fun, memorable, and educational for young people.

Education of young people in a patriotic spirit and activities supporting their development were of special importance in the program.

The training and interactive activities conducted by IDEA Public Union within the camp increased the environmental awareness of young people and encouraged their environmentally responsible approach. At the same time, the experts of the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company organised intensive training on various topics such as sustainability, environmental protection, and reducing the effects of climate change.

Environmental games, teamwork, hiking, and fun activities organised in the bosom of nature gave young people an interesting and educational experience. Concerts and entertainment programs are organised every evening for young people.

Also, the camp participants got to know their peers from different regions, established new friendships, and once again understood the importance of networking and socialising.

A colourful and dynamic program designed for young people contributed to both their leisure time and personal and professional development.

Summer Fest is rich with a wide range of entertainment and learning opportunities to create an energetic and dynamic environment for the youth.

The festival, organised in 2019, will last for two months and consist of a series of camps covering various topics. As in previous years, this year, eight consecutive camps are planned according to thematic topics.

The event organisers have created all the necessary conditions for the camp participants at this festival.

Join Summer Fest, be a part of the next camps, and experience unforgettable moments.

