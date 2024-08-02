Palestinian Hamas Leader Haniyeh's Body Buried In Qatar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- A funeral ceremony of Palestinian Hamas movement leader Ismail Haniyeh was held in Qatar on Friday after his body came from Iran.

Thousands of people performed funeral prayers at Imam Mohammad bin Abdulwahab Mosque in Doha after Friday prayers.

Earlier, Hamas issued a statement saying that the body of Haniyeh would be transported from Tehran to Doha where it was buried.

On Wednesday, Tehran announced Haniyeh was assassinated at his presidency in Tehran and his personal guard after attending the inauguration ceremony of Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday. (end)

