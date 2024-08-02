عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Palestinian Hamas Leader Haniyeh's Body Buried In Qatar


8/2/2024 9:29:47 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- A funeral ceremony of Palestinian Hamas movement leader Ismail Haniyeh was held in Qatar on Friday after his body came from Iran.
Thousands of people performed funeral prayers at Imam Mohammad bin Abdulwahab Mosque in Doha after Friday prayers.
Earlier, Hamas issued a statement saying that the body of Haniyeh would be transported from Tehran to Doha where it was buried.
On Wednesday, Tehran announced Haniyeh was assassinated at his presidency in Tehran and his personal guard after attending the inauguration ceremony of Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday. (end)
maa



MENAFN02082024000071011013ID1108510706


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search