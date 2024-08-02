Central Asia Teaming Up To Ship Clean Power To Europe

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are set to consolidate a strategic partnership in sustainable initiatives, a collaboration that promises to clean energy to Europe and beyond.



The three nations, following a mid-July meeting, are set to finalize an intergovernmental agreement that emphasizes clean and energy sources, energy efficiency and cutting-edge technologies.

Key provisions include joint efforts in generating, transporting and trading environmentally friendly hydrogen and ammonia. Moreover, they aim to facilitate the transmission and distribution of electricity from renewable sources.

The groundwork was laid during the Third Tashkent International Investment Forum in May. There, the economy and energy ministers from the three countries met together and signed a“Memorandum of Understanding on Merging the Energy Systems of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.”

This includes the operationalization of renewable energy resources, the production and export of green energy to Europe through Azerbaijan's territory and the trilateral integration of energy systems.

The forthcoming agreement thus marks a significant step toward sustainable energy integration and regional economic cooperation. Separately, earlier this month, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discussed the expansion of bilateral investment cooperation projects they deemed as“strategic.”

Azerbaijan's economy minister, Mikayil Jabbarov, participated in the 13th meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission in Tashkent, meeting with Uzbekistan's minister of investment, industry and trade, Laziz Kudratov.

This meeting continued concerted efforts over the past few years by the governments of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to deepen their economic and diplomatic cooperation.