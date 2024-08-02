عربي


Chairman Of Caucasus Muslims Office Is On Visit To Saudi Arabia

8/2/2024 7:18:08 AM

Fatima Latifova

Tomorrow, the Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh
    Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, will travel to Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

    The visit is being carried out at the invitation of the Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh.

    The CMO Chairman will participate in an international conference on "The Role of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Institutions in Strengthening the Principles of Moderation" held in Mecca on August 4-5, where he will deliver a speech.

    Meetings with Saudi officials are also planned as part of A. Pashazade's visit.

AzerNews

