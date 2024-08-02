Chairman Of Caucasus Muslims Office Is On Visit To Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The visit is being carried out at the invitation of the Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh.

The CMO Chairman will participate in an international conference on "The Role of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Institutions in Strengthening the Principles of Moderation" held in Mecca on August 4-5, where he will deliver a speech.

Meetings with Saudi officials are also planned as part of A. Pashazade's visit.