Chairman Of Caucasus Muslims Office Is On Visit To Saudi Arabia
Fatima Latifova
Tomorrow, the Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO),
Sheikh
Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, will travel to Saudi Arabia,
Azernews reports.
The visit is being carried out at the invitation of the Saudi
Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, Abdullatif bin
Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh.
The CMO Chairman will participate in an international conference
on "The Role of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Institutions in
Strengthening the Principles of Moderation" held in Mecca on August
4-5, where he will deliver a speech.
Meetings with Saudi officials are also planned as part of A.
Pashazade's visit.
