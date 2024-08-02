(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading Web3 company, has issued updates for August 2, 2024.

OKX Wallet Celebrates Toshi's 1st Birthday, Strengthens Ties with Base Ecosystem

OKX Wallet participated in Toshi's 1st Birthday Celebration, joining key figures from the Base ecosystem including Base creator Jesse Pollak and Toshi's core contributor Coco. The event brought together representatives from various projects within the Base community, showcasing the ecosystem's rapid growth and collaborative spirit.

During the celebration, Coco personally thanked OKX Wallet's Senior BD Manager, Yanyan, for her significant contributions to Base and its community. The Toshi team also expressed enthusiasm for OKX's upcoming initiatives on Base, hinting at future collaborations.

Speakers, including Jesse Pollak, emphasized Base's promising future, driven by its expanding community and strong leadership. OKX Wallet reaffirmed its commitment to further collaboration and development within the Base ecosystem.

This celebration underscores OKX Wallet's growing presence in the Base ecosystem and its dedication to fostering partnerships that enhance the Web3 experience for users. As Base continues to evolve, OKX Wallet remains at the forefront, ready to contribute to and benefit from the platform's growth.

