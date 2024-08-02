Immigrant And International Workers Must Embrace Their Accents But Adapt And Communicate Effectively Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Olumuyiwa BamgbadeSURREY, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Globalization is an essential socio-economic process for integrating technology, trade, and talent. Most nations and organizations benefit from international or multinational interactions and collaborations. The global development of talent, trade, and technology is enhanced by immigrants and international professionals. International or immigrant professionals provide unique perspectives, versatility, adaptability, resourcefulness, cross-cultural appreciation, and skills. However, some people mistreat immigrant or international professionals because of their accents, race, or country of origin.A study in Canada revealed that some clients mistreated immigrant healthcare staff by using prejudicial, racist, xenophobic, and accent-mocking insults. The research highlighted the problems of healthcare staff harassment caused by clients. The peer-reviewed article was published in the Anesthesiology And Pain Medicine journal by Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade , international collaborators, and the Salem Pain Clinic, Surrey, BC , Canada.Immigrant or international professionals are bilingual or multilingual. These versatile professionals effectively speak multiple languages using different accents. According to Sheron Tabois, a leadership consultant in cross-cultural communication,“accents let people know that you are bilingual or multilingual.” She recommends speaking louder and slowly to enable effective communication and appreciation of the speaker's beautiful accent.Bilingual professionals show better cognitive abilities or flexibility since language learning stimulates brain functions. Indeed, bilingual professionals have better problem-solving, executive function, task orientation, and critical thinking skills. Bilingual professionals have better memory or recall because language learning requires memorization and recall of vocabulary, enhancing the brain's memory functions. Additionally, older professionals who speak multiple languages have a lesser risk of dementia or cognitive decline.Immigrant or international workers' accents do not limit communication if they speak clearly and the listeners are attentive and respectful. It is humane and kind for all listeners to respect other people's accents, especially if the speaker is making reasonable efforts to communicate effectively. According to J.B. Pritzker, a billionaire philanthropist and Illinois governor,“When we see people who don't look or sound like us, the first thought that crosses our brain is rooted in evolutionary fear and judgment. To be kind, we must use advanced mental capacity to overcome those animal instincts or urges. Empathy and compassion are evolved states that enhance thinking, problem-solving, imagination, and creativity.” Indeed, the kindest people are often the smartest. Therefore, immigrant and international workers must embrace their accents, adapt appropriately, and communicate effectively.Dr Bamgbade is an anesthesiologist and pain physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is an adjunct professor at institutions in Europe, Africa, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, Australia, Tanzania, China, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, Jamaica, Namibia, Britain, Zambia, Iran, Botswana, South Africa, Ethiopia, and Canada. He has published 44 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist and research clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic specialize in researching and managing pain, substance misuse, neuropathy, insomnia, public safety, injury rehabilitation, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.ReferencesAnderson J A, Grundy J G, Grady C L, Craik F I, Bialystok E. Bilingualism contributes to reserve and working memory efficiency: Evidence from structural and functional neuroimaging. Neuropsychologia 2021;163:108071.Bamgbade O A, Sonaike M T, Adineh-Mehr L, et al. Pain Management and Sociology Implications: The Sociomedical Problem of Pain Clinic Staff Harassment Caused by Chronic Pain Patients. Anesth Pain Med. 2024;14(2):e144263.EIN Presswire. Initiatives Needed To Mitigate Pain Clinic Staff Harassment Caused By Patients. Fox 8 News 2024; (June 5).EIN Presswire. Immigrant Doctors Provide Vital Healthcare But Mistreating Them Damages Society And Health Outcomes. Fox 8 News 2024; (July 20).ET Online. Anand Mahindra shares Governor J.B. Pritzker's inspiring commencement speech on kindness and intelligence receives praise on social media. The Economic Times 2023; (July 30).NDTV. The Graduation Speech That Is Winning The Internet: "How To Spot An Idiot." NDTV News 2023; (June 29).Ogunyemi B. A doctor was mocked by a judge for his accent, I hope you can relate. Wherever an accent is from, it shouldn't be cause to dismiss someone's expertise. CBC News 2019; (October 20).Reed A. How much do Canadians judge people for their accents? Experts say it starts early on. CBC News 2023; (January 1).Rucker H. Bilingual Education's Role in Enhancing Critical Thinking Skills. Int J Sch Cogn Psycho. 2023;10:326.Williams R, Tabois S. Embrace Your Accent: Confident Communication and Non-Native English Speakers. Medium 2023; (September 21).

