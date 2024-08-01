Tagatose Market Size Worth $294.67 Billion By 2033 | CAGR: 6.10% By The Brainy Insights

Newark, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global tagatose market is expected to grow from USD 163 billion in 2023 to USD 294.67 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period 2024-2033.



Tagatose or D-Tagatose is considered as sugar whose structure is very similar to fructose. Tagatose is made up of galactose by isomerization process. It is obtained naturally in small amounts in heat-treated dairy products. It can be produced commercially by using lactose, which is a sugar found in milk, through the process of enzymatic conversion and purification. Tagatose is mostly used as a sugar alternative, due to its potential health benefits. Tagatose provides sweetness with minimum calories, which makes it suitable for individuals with diabetes or for general health conscious people. It is used as a sweetener in several products, such as bakery, dairy, beverages, and confectionery. Tagatose is also used in food formulation to bring texture in the food, moisture retention and shelf-life extension.



The manufacturing cost of tagatose is high compared to traditional sweeteners like sucrose or fructose. This higher cost limits its adoption, especially in price-sensitive markets, and makes it less competitive against other sweeteners. Also, some consumers may perceive tagatose taste differently as a sweetener, which also impacts its adoption chances in certain applications or among specific consumer segments.



Market Growth & Trends



Nowadays, consumers are searching for better and healthier alternatives to traditional sweeteners, which increases the demand for low-calorie and low-glycemic index options like tagatose. Also, the rising trend of clean label products is also a factor that is creating an impact in the food and beverage industry. The health consciouses individuals also avoid sugar due to its several negative impacts. So, tagatose consists of low-calorie and due to this, it becomes a better option for health-conscious people to remove the sugar content without sacrificing pleasantness. Also, the efforts in research & development can create more opportunities for tagatose to be used more than as a sweetener, as tagatose has that potential. Also, this will certainly increase the demand for tagatose in the upcoming years.



Key Findings



The form segment is divided into liquid and powder. In 2023, the powder segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 56.25% and a market revenue of USD 91.69 billion.



The application segment is divided into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care and retail. In 2023, the food & beverage segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 33.25% and market revenue of USD 54.20 billion.



The distribution channel segment is divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty retail and online retail. In 2023, the online retail segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 40.25% and a market revenue of USD 65.61 billion.



