Jeryl Bright Drop Two New Singles,“Never Stop

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jeryl Bright, the former member of Cameo and Brainstorm, is making a significant impact in the industry, releasing his latest single, "Never Stop." The highly anticipated track is available on all major streaming platforms starting Friday, July 19th, 2024. Known for his unique blend of R&B, Pop, Soul, and Hip-hop, Jeryl Bright has been captivating the music scene and building a strong fan base.His previous single, a cover of Donny Hathaway's classic "Someday We'll All Be Free," has garnered millions of streams and solidified his reputation as a rising star. Now, with "Never Stop," Jeryl is poised to elevate his solo career even further. This release is a precursor to his upcoming studio album, also titled "Never Stop," set to drop later in 2024.Another notable single from the album, "Only Lover," offers a nostalgic throwback feel and showcases Jeryl's versatile crooning vocal style, which he affectionately calls "big mouth singing." His soulful vocals ensure listeners to feel every word he sings. The lyrics of "Never Stop" remind us to never let anyone dim our light and to always stay true to ourselves.Jeryl Bright's passion for music and dedication to his craft shines through in every note, making his recordings a testament to his growth as an artist and his ability to connect with his audience. With its uplifting message and catchy melody, "Never Stop" and "Only Lover" are set to become hits on everyone's playlist.For more information on Jeryl Bright and his music, visit his website and follow him on social media.

