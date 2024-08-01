Angola’S Battle For Fair Play In Politics And Media

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Angola's landscape has faced significant turbulence regarding the legalization of political parties.



The framework, defined by Law No. 22/10, mandates that parties must have a national character, prohibiting local or regional parties.



To register, parties need at least 7,500 signatures and must present unique symbols, flags, and acronyms that differ from existing parties.



Recently, the Constitutional Court legalized a new political party named Ciddania, increasing the total number of recognized parties to twelve.



Cláudio Brandão, the party's president, praised this decision. He emphasized the importance of political participation, especially among the youth, for a more democratic society.







However, not all political movements have been successful. Abel Chivukuvuku's attempt to legalize PRA JA-Servir Angola has faced repeated rejections from the Constitutional Court.

Favoritism in Media Licensing

Alongside political party legalization, Angola faces controversy over media licensing.



The Angolan Minister of Social Communication stands accused of granting radio licenses based on favoritism, a practice known locally as "amiguismo."



This has led to widespread criticism and calls for his resignation. An online petition demanding his dismissal has garnered over 700 signatures.



However, this reflects public dissatisfaction with the perceived lack of transparency and fairness in the media sector.



Journalists and civil society groups demand accountability, arguing that favoritism undermines trust in the media and hinders democratic development.



The allegations suggest that the minister's actions favor certain individuals or groups, potentially stifling diverse voices and limiting the media's role as a watchdog in society.

Political Implications and Public Response

These intertwined issues highlight broader challenges in Angola's democratic processes.



The ruling party, the MPLA , has faced accusations of systematically repressing political dissent, complicating the political landscape further.



The controversies have sparked debates about the integrity of democratic institutions and the need for reforms to ensure fair and transparent governance.



The legalization of political parties and the allocation of media licenses in Angola are fraught with challenges and controversies. New parties like Ciddania bring hope for increased political participation.



However, accusations of favoritism in media licensing raise concerns about the fairness and transparency of governmental actions.



These issues underscore the need for continued vigilance and advocacy for democratic principles in Angola.

