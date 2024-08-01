Turkish Pres. Declares Day Of Mourning For Haniyeh's Death

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday that Turkiye will observe a day of mourning tomorrow for the martyrdom of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

"In order to show our support for the Palestinian Cause and our solidarity with our Palestinian brothers, a day of national mourning has been declared tomorrow (Friday, August 2) due to the martyrdom of Hamas Political Bureau Chairman Ismail Haniyeh," President Erdogan wrote on his X account.

"I remember with mercy Ismail Haniyeh and all the Palestinian martyrs, and I offer my condolences to the Palestinian people on behalf of myself and my Nation," he added. (end)

