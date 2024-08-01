Blinken, Saudi FM Discuss Mideast Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Saudi Foreign Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Thursday about the ongoing tensions in the Middle East and the efforts to resume the inter-Sudanese peace talks.

During the phone conversation, the Secretary emphasized the importance of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza that secures the release of hostages and reiterated the importance of preventing the escalation or spread of the conflict.

Secretary Blinken commended Saudi Arabia's efforts to facilitate aid to Gaza, according to a statement by Mathew Miller, the spokesperson US Department of State.

The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed the need for the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces to participate in planned August ceasefire talks, come to an agreement to end the conflict, and allow humanitarian assistance to reach those in need, Miller added. (end)

