Batteries Plus Teams Up With Green Bay Packers To Launch Battery Recycling Initiative Backed By U.S. Department Of Energy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Robust Partnership Aims to Make Battery Recycling Mainstream, Engage Communities, and Promote Sustainability

HARTLAND, Wis., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the news of being chosen to enter into negotiations for a $7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy, Batteries Plus – the nation's leading specialty battery retailer –

announced today at Lambeau Field its partnership with the Green Bay Packers to launch a new battery recycling initiative. Backed by the Department of Energy, this collaboration aims to reshape battery recycling efforts across the country, engaging communities in a shared commitment to environmental sustainability.

"This grant is a pivotal step in our mission to make battery recycling accessible and mainstream."

The initiative will see the implementation of highly visible recycling stations at Wisconsin Batteries Plus locations as well as an interactive booth at Lambeau Field that showcases and educates consumers on how to properly recycle batteries. Cirba Solutions, Batteries Plus's preferred recycling partner for 14 years, will help facilitate the recycling process as the brand will encourage fans to visit their local Batteries Plus store to recycle their old and used batteries. The brand is also launching recycling contests with local schools, with the winning class from the selected school winning an exclusive Lambeau Field experience. As part of the launch, the interactive booth will be set up at select Packers games this season, including the preseason Family Night and games against the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals, where they can also enter to win exclusive Packers experiences and prizes.

"This grant is a pivotal step in our mission to make battery recycling accessible and mainstream," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "By eliminating recycling fees at our stores and developing advanced recycling workstations, we're removing barriers and making it easier for consumers to do their part in preserving both our natural resources and the strength of our domestic supply chain. We're excited to partner with the Department of Energy and the Green Bay Packers to bring this important message to a wider audience."

The Green Bay Packers, the winningest team in NFL history and staunchly community-supported organization, will help Batteries Plus reach even more people during this initiative. The first Batteries Plus location opened in Green Bay in 1988, and as Wisconsin-based organizations, the support will be closely knit prior to the initiative's national rollout. This effort complements the Packers' existing 'Green Team' sustainability efforts on gameday and every day at Lambeau Field.

"The Green Bay Packers are proud to be a part of this vital initiative," said Aaron Popkey, Packers Director of Public Affairs. "As a team deeply rooted in the community, we recognize the importance of sustainability and are committed to promoting responsible recycling practices among our fans."

The Department of Energy entered discussions with Batteries Plus last month for the $7 million grant to help install portable consumer battery recycling drop-offs at their stores. On top of eliminating the costs for recycling batteries, the Department of Energy and Batteries Plus are committed to educating consumers on lithium battery recycling on a national scale in each community the brand operates, with an added focus on Justice40 communities. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was in attendance to show support for this initiative prior to its national rollout.

At the press conference, Secretary Granholm said, "This is a huge step in American energy independence and building a full American supply chain. We need to be extracting the critical materials in these batteries in a responsible way by recycling the materials we already have in our system. Partnering with Batteries Plus and a great football team like the Packers will create this cycle."

While the initiative is breaking ground in Wisconsin Batteries Plus locations and Lambeau Field, Batteries Plus will be rolling out the recycling initiative in a nationwide effort as well. For 30 years, Batteries Plus has been America's destination for battery recycling, annually processing 50 million pounds of batteries, including over 1 million pounds of lithium-based batteries-a number that continues to grow. Partnering with the Department of Energy and the Green Bay Packers gives Batteries Plus the opportunity to expand upon the processes already in place to make recycling batteries more mainstream and efficient in order to better protect the environment.

For a comprehensive list of batteries that can be recycled, including household, rechargeable, and lithium-based batteries, and to find a convenient Batteries Plus location near you, please visit .

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is a leading specialty retailer that offers an unmatched selection of battery solutions for consumers and businesses, no matter their power needs. With over 700 locations in 46 states and Puerto Rico, the retailer not only has unrivaled selection when it comes to meeting power needs, but its stores offer expertise to go along with any purchase. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in

Hartland, WI, Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about Batteries Plus and its products and services, visit . For more information on Batteries Plus' services for all B2B power needs, visit . To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit .

ABOUT THE GREEN BAY PACKERS:

The Green Bay Packers, established in 1919, are the NFL's only community-owned team with more than 539,000 shareholders. With a tradition of excellence, the Packers have captured an NFL-record 13 world championships, including four Super Bowls, and have 28 individuals enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a total that is second among all teams. Lambeau Field, the Packers' venerable home that was built in 1957, is the longest-tenured stadium in the NFL and recognized by many as having the top gameday experience in professional sports. In the community, the Packers have an annual economic impact of more than $300 million.

ABOUT THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY

The U.S. Department of Energy was activated on October 1, 1977. Today, the Department's priority ensures the nation's security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental, and nuclear challenges through science and technology solutions. The Department seeks to transform the nation's energy system and secure leadership in clean energy technologies, pursue world-class science and engineering as a cornerstone of economic prosperity, and enhance nuclear security through defense, nonproliferation, and environmental efforts.

