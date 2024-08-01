Appian To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced today that management will be presenting and hosting meetings with institutional investors at the following upcoming conferences.





KeyBanc Leadership Forum. The fireside chat is scheduled for Tuesday, August 6th at 1:00pm Mountain Time.

Citi 2024 Global TMT Conference. The fireside chat is scheduled for Friday, September 6th at 9:10am Eastern Time. Communacopia + Conference. The fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, September 11th at 4:25pm Pacific Time.



The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the“News and Events” section of the Company's investor relations website at

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations-resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com .

Investor Contact

Jack Andrews

...

Media Contact

Valerie Verlander

...

Source: Appian Corporation