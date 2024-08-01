Extraordinary Brands And Row House Announce Annual Regatta

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dynamic and Wellness Parent Company Continues Celebrated Regatta in Time for the Summer Games

Extraordinary Brands , the fitness and wellness parent company to Row House , is excited to announce the fourth annual Row House Regatta! The largest indoor rowing brand is hosting the world's largest indoor team rowing competition at studios nationwide from August 1 through 31, 2024 in which "Every Meter Counts." Row House studios across the nation will be going head-to-head to compete for the most meters rowed throughout the month, with prizes being awarded to the top three studios. The brand is proud to give everyone a chance to row like a gold medalist this summer. Clients get their first class free and join in by visiting therowhouse . It's not just a challenge, it's a chance to compete in a regatta without getting on the water.

The annual fitness challenge is inspired by the authentic regatta rowing events held on lakes and rivers throughout the world, with all eyes on Paris this summer. Designed to showcase a rower's skill, speed, and endurance while fostering friendly competition and teamwork while rowing in swing as a crew, the Row House Regatta ranks among Row House's most popular events.

"This is an incredible event put together by Row House and we are so happy to be able to continue its legacy," said RJ Krone, President of Extraordinary Brands. "This event correlates perfectly with the 2024 Summer Games as a nod to one of the oldest team sports and the authenticity of the sport. We are so excited to see our members participate for the betterment of themselves!"

This year, Row House studios across the country are participating in the regatta, inviting members and friends to row for their local studio. Meters rowed by anyone in the studio during any class will count towards the studio total. Prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place studios who log the farthest distances on the brand's state-of-the-art Concept2 rowing machines.

"Row House Regatta is our studio's favorite challenge," said Row House College Station Owner, Lindsey LeBlanc, whose Row House studio won the regatta last year, bringing in over 20 million meters in one studio alone. "Regatta is an amazing way to bring the authenticity of the sport of rowing to our indoor studio and build camaraderie among our members and community. We love seeing our crew pull together."

Through the comprehensive class selection at Row House, individuals can boost their strength, fitness level, and confidence. Expert coaches lead dynamic 45-minute full and 30-minute express classes with movements on and off the rower, helping people work out 100% of their body's muscles and achieve the results they deserve.

Row House prides itself on providing everyone with an experience that fosters a genuine connection to the sport of rowing while simultaneously helping to achieve their fitness goals. Not only do members row in sync to the beat of the music at times during classes, but all studios include state-of-the-art Concept2 rowing machines, which are used worldwide by elite-level and everyday athletes.

About Extraordinary Brands:

Extraordinary Brands was founded by Paul Flick in 2022 as a multi-franchisor platform within the

boutique fitness and wellness industry. Currently, pūrvelo cycle , a boutique cycling studio, Eat the Frog Fitness , a fully-immersive group training studio , and Row House , a rowing and strength low-impact HIIT, are all in the lineup of brands the company continues to acquire. Extraordinary Brands plans to offer a portfolio of brands including Pilates, spin, barre, HIIT, and recovery concepts. Visit / to learn more.

About Row House:

Founded in 2014, Row House is the largest indoor rowing brand by number of studios, offering personalized performance metrics, resistance training, rowing, and stretching exercises to build aerobic endurance and muscular strength. The low-impact nature of rowing workouts makes Row House accessible to a broad range of consumers with six Row House class formats including introductory, interval-based, strength training, stretching, and two endurance-based formats. Its high-quality coaches are trained through a specialized training program for Authorized Rowing Coaches, known as "Row House University." Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 in 2023, Fastest-Growing Franchises in 2021, and Top New Franchises for two years running, as well as Inc. Magazine's

Inc. 5000 in 2020 and 2021. To learn more about Row House, visit

.

