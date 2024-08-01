The Crypto Market Pulled Back Further Into The Range
Market picture
Cryptocurrencies continued to sag, failing to support gains in the stock market, returning the crypto market cap to $2.30trn levels seen a week ago. The market formed another lower local peak, a sequence that has been in place since March. A move towards the lower end of the sloping range suggests the potential for another 20% decline. This is a pessimistic, non-mainstream scenario given Bitcoin's historically strong performance in these months post-halving and the good risk appetite in stocks and commodities.
