SBA Launches New Business Resilience Guide

Washington, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA announced the release of its new Business Resilience Guide , a comprehensive resource for small business owners who may not be familiar with disaster preparation. The guide, which has six sections to plan and recover from disasters, includes best practices and template forms to help mitigate disasters for America's entrepreneurs and help them build back stronger.



“Small businesses are vital to local economies - creating jobs and providing essential products and services, which is why the SBA is committed to ensuring they can survive and recover quickly from natural and other disasters,” said SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman .“At a time of increasing economic impacts from climate change and natural disasters, SBA's new Business Resilience Guide equips business owners with the tools and strategies they need to strengthen their operations and preparedness, recover from disruption, and build resilience.”

This easy-to-follow guide leads business owners through creating a robust resilience plan, covering crucial areas such as:



Understanding their current landscape: This involves documenting essential operations and identifying dependencies.

Identifying key partnerships: It is crucial for seamless business continuity to recognize and nurture relationships with important vendors, suppliers, and collaborators.

Safeguarding vital resources: The guide emphasizes the importance of data backup, cybersecurity measures, and infrastructure protection.

Strengthening financial readiness: Strategies for managing cash flow, securing emergency funding, and minimizing financial losses. Embracing proactive mitigation: This section delves into strategies for minimizing the impact of potential disruptions through risk assessment and mitigation tactics.

"At the SBA, we understand the critical role small businesses play in their communities and in disaster recovery efforts,” said Associate Administrator Francisco Sánchez Jr. for the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the Small Business Administration .“By proactively planning and preparing, small businesses can significantly enhance their ability to weather any storm.”

In addition to the guide, the SBA offers a vast array of resources at SBA.gov to help small businesses start, grow, and succeed. From financing options and business counseling to contracting opportunities and disaster assistance, the SBA is a one-stop shop for America's small business community.

