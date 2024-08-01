The Global Market For Home Security Systems, 2024-2030 - Rise Of Smart Homes & Home Automation To Offer Growth Opportunities On A Platter

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Security Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Home Security Systems was estimated at US$63.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$99.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the home security systems market is driven by several factors, including the decreasing cost of technology, increased consumer awareness about home security, and broader integration capabilities with smart home devices. As technology becomes more affordable, more households are able to invest in advanced security systems, expanding the market. Increased consumer awareness is partly spurred by higher media coverage of security breaches and a general increase in safety consciousness among homeowners.

Additionally, the expanding market for smart home devices creates opportunities for integrated systems that offer both security and convenience, appealing to a tech-savvy demographic looking for multifunctional capabilities. Economic factors, such as rising disposable incomes and property values, also encourage homeowners to invest in security systems to protect their assets.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Video Surveillance Systems segment, which is expected to reach US$41.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.4%. The Access Control Systems segment is also set to grow at 6.2% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $18.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.0% CAGR to reach $10.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Home Security Systems Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Home Security Systems Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions. Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Home Security Systems Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects? Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ADT Security Services, Inc., ADS Security LP, APS FireCo, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Select Competitors (Total 217 Featured):

ADT Security Services, Inc.

ADS Security LP

APS FireCo

AARtech Canada Inc

AnyConnect

American Wireless Alarm

Alfred Labs

Advanced Digital Security Ireland

Advance Security Group

Advance Alarms, Inc.

Alpha Fire Suppression Systems

Argas d.o.o.

AAC Industrial & Building Technology Systems Industry Tic. Ltd. Sti.

Allied Security Alarms Alarm Doctor Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 663 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $63.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $99.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Home Security Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Rising Security Threats & Safety Concerns at Residential Places Provide the Foundation for the Growth of Home Security Systems

Global Economic Outlook

Home Security Systems: Definition, Importance & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Smart Locks Emerge as the Leading Growth Category in the Access Control Systems Segment

Technology Innovations in the Smart Locks Space: A Review

Rise in Home Fires, Awareness Over Fire Safety & Strict Regulations Step Up the Importance of Installing Fire Safety/Protection Systems

Strong Demand for Networked Cameras Emerge as a Key Trend in the Home Video Surveillance Space

Rise of Smart Homes & Home Automation to Offer Growth Opportunities on a Platter

Security and Surveillance in Smart Homes: A Review

Home Automation and Security Systems Converge to Promote security Along With Comfort, Energy Efficiency & Convenience

Automation & Home Security: A Special Focus

Video Doorbells Market: A Promising Market

Home Renovations & Need for Better Buildings for Post Pandemic Living to Spur Sales of Home Security Systems

Residential Renovations to Regain Lost Momentum Post Pandemic

AI to Revolutionize Home Security. Here's How

Role of Blockchain in Home Security Systems

Continuous Innovation Remains Crucial to Growth

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Aging Population: An Important Growth Driver

Aging Homeowners Staying Alone Highlights the Need for Home Security & Emergency Response Systems: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Rapid Urbanization & Rise in Better Provisioned Houses for the Middle Class Drive Demand For Home Security Systems

Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Million: 1950-2050

Global Middle Class Population (in Million) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Role of IoT in Home Security Systems Growing Popularity Wireless Home Security Systems to Boost Market Prospects

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Home Security Systems Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900