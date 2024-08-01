Car T Cell Therapy Market Size, Share | Industry Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Car T Cell Therapy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Car T Cell Therapy Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



The global Car T Cell Therapy market was valued at US$ 3.1 Billion in 2023, and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.1% over the forecast period and reach US$ 13.9 Bn in 2032.



What are Car T Cell Therapy?



CAR T cell therapy, or chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy, is an innovative form of immunotherapy that utilizes the patient's immune system to combat cancer. The treatment involves extracting the patient's T cells, a type of white blood cell, and genetically modifying them to express a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) on their surface. These modified CAR T cells are then reintroduced into the patient's body, where they can identify and attack cancer cells that display a specific antigen targeted by the CAR. This therapy has demonstrated significant efficacy in treating certain blood cancers like leukemias and lymphomas, and ongoing research is exploring its potential for treating other types of cancer.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Car T Cell Therapy industry?



The car T cell therapy market growth is driven by various factors and trends. The market for CAR T cell therapy is rapidly expanding due to its groundbreaking impact on cancer treatment, especially in leukemia and lymphoma cases. This therapy's ability to reprogram the body's immune cells to fight cancer has attracted considerable interest, prompting increased research and investment. Factors such as the growing incidence of cancer, advancements in biotechnology, and the broadening scope of clinical applications are driving market growth. Nevertheless, challenges such as high treatment costs and complex manufacturing processes may impede its widespread adoption. Hence, all these factors contribute to car T cell therapy market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Drug Type



Axicabtagene Ciloleucel

Tisagenlecleucel

Brexucabtagene Autoleucel

Others



By Indication



Lymphoma

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia

Other



By End User



Hospital

Cancer Treatment Centers



By Region



North America



United States

Canada



Europe



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



2Seventy Bio, Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc

Gilead Sciences

Intellia Therapeutics

Johnson and Johnson

Novartis AG

Pfizer



