Passenger Traffic Worldwide Expected To Double In Two Decades

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Geneva : Globally are expecting overall passenger numbers to double over the next 20 years from last year's 4.3 billion, said International Air Association in a release.

The growth will be led by emerging markets such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East, added IATA.

Average annual passenger growth is expected to be 3.6 per cent a year till 2043, compared with a forecast of 9.7 per cent growth in 2024, further informed the trade body.

Asia Pacific region is forecast to lead with an average growth of 4.8 per cent, driven by countries like India with 6.9 per cent, China with 5.8 per cent, Thailand and Vietnam with 6.4 per cent each, mentioned IATA in the release.

Passenger growth in Africa and the Middle East will rise by 3.6 per cent while Latin American and the Caribbean will see a 2.9 per cent increase, according to the forecast.

Furthermore, the mature markets of North America and Europe will see growth of 1.7 per cent and two per cent respectively.