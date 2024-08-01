Native Grill & Wings Launches ‘3 For You’ Value Deal Through Summer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award-Winning Wing Chain Offers $10.99 Meal Offer

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Native Grill & Wings , known for its signature wings and vibrant atmosphere, is launching a new deal that is sure to keep fans full-a“3 for You” meal offer. Available Aug. 5 through Sept. 30, guests who dine-in can enjoy chips and salsa, their choice of Native Burger or Native Chicken Sandwich with Fries and a non-alcoholic beverage for just $10.99.

While the chain is best known for its beloved wings, its burger and sandwich lineup are equally mouthwatering. Whether selecting The Native Burger, an all-American classic with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, and your choice of cheese, or the Native Chicken Sandwich, hand-battered crispy chicken breast with lettuce, pickles, and mayo, fans will be treated to a value-packed dining experience. For those looking to add a little extra to their meal, add just $2 for your choice of any specialty burger or the Deluxe Native Chicken Sandwich.

“While we regularly offer special deals throughout the year, we wanted to kick things up a notch and create a full meal experience at an unbeatable value for an extended time period,” said Ashley Montgomery, VP of Marketing for Native Grill & Wings.“Just like our award-winning wings, our burgers and sandwiches are hand-crafted and cooked to perfection. We invite all of our fans to come join us for an authentic meal and dining experience."

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

About Native Grill & Wings

Native Grill & Wings is a family-friendly, polished sports grill with 20 franchised locations throughout Arizona and Texas. Native, as the brand's legion of fans call it, serves over 20 award-winning wing flavors that guests can order by the individual wing, as well as an extensive menu of pizza, burgers, sandwiches, salads and more. For more information, visit .

