Annual inflation rate in Australia climbs to 3.8 percent in Q2

(MENAFN) In the second quarter of this year, Australia's annual inflation rate climbed to 3.8 percent, up from the 3.6 percent recorded in the previous quarter, according to the latest data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Wednesday. This increase marks a continuation of the upward trend in inflation, reflecting growing price pressures across various sectors. The ABS noted that both goods and services experienced inflationary rises during the April to June period, with significant contributions from essential items such as tobacco, new dwellings, and automotive fuel.



The report detailed a notable increase in fruit prices on a quarterly basis, which was a key factor in the overall inflationary rise. Additionally, services inflation continued to be influenced by higher costs in areas such as rents and insurance. Specifically, private health insurance premiums, which are subject to annual reviews and adjustments typically in April, also saw increases this quarter. This uptick in premiums further exacerbates the inflationary pressures felt by consumers.



Overall, the data highlights the persistent challenges facing the Australian economy with rising costs affecting both daily goods and essential services. The continued inflationary trend underscores the broader impact on the cost of living, with significant implications for household budgets and economic stability. The rising prices across various sectors reflect ongoing cost pressures and contribute to the overall inflationary environment in the country.

