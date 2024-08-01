Israeli drone assault Targets Hezbollah commander in Beirut

(MENAFN) On Tuesday night, tensions escalated in Beirut as an Israeli drone launched a devastating attack on a densely populated suburb, claiming the lives of at least three individuals, including a woman and a child, and injuring 74 others. The strike specifically targeted Fouad Shukr, known as Hajj Mohsen, identified as the head of Hezbollah's military operations. Lebanon's Hezbollah confirmed Shukr's death in a statement the following day.



According to Lebanon's health ministry, nine individuals sustained critical injuries, while the remaining casualties suffered from moderate to minor injuries. The toll is expected to rise as efforts to clear debris and locate survivors continue in the aftermath of the attack.



The Israeli retaliation was reportedly prompted by a rocket assault on Majdal Shams, situated in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which resulted in the tragic deaths of a dozen children. Although Israel and the United States attributed the attack to Hezbollah, the Lebanese group denied any involvement.



The suburb of Dahieh, home to Hezbollah's significant presence, witnessed plumes of smoke and explosions, intensifying fears and tensions across Beirut. Fouad Shukr, Hezbollah's military leader, was a contentious figure, sought by the United States for his alleged role in the 1983 bombing of the American embassy in Beirut.



Confirming its responsibility for the strike, Israel asserted that it had targeted Shukr in Beirut, holding him accountable for the deaths of Israeli civilians in Majdal Shams. The incident has further exacerbated regional tensions, casting a shadow over prospects for stability in the volatile Middle East.

MENAFN01082024000045015687ID1108506044