Jeff Krull Joins Nucurrent As VP Of Engineering

NuCurrent Welcomes Accomplished Engineering Leader Jeff Krull to Spearhead Engineering Excellence

- Jeff Krull, VP of EngineeringCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NuCurrent, a leader in wireless power technology, is proud to announce the appointment of Jeff Krull as Vice President of Engineering.Jeff joins NuCurrent at a pivotal time, with multiple products from Fortune 1000 and high-growth companies entering mass production. His extensive experience in engineering leadership positions and entrepreneurial ventures make him an invaluable addition to the NuCurrent team.Jeff brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NuCurrent, having previously served as Vice President of Engineering at Shure Electronics and Vice President of Engineering and President at Sloan.His entrepreneurial endeavors in the environmental and construction sectors further highlight his versatile engineering and leadership skills. Jeff's background aligns perfectly with NuCurrent's mission to deliver world-class technology that transforms how people experience electronic devices.As VP of Engineering, Jeff will lead NuCurrent's engineering team in executing complex programs for leading companies. His strategic vision and technical acumen will be instrumental in driving the development and deployment of NuCurrent's innovative wireless power solutions."Jeff's track record of engineering excellence and leadership makes him the ideal executive to support our ambitious growth and innovation goals," said Jacob Babcock, CEO and Founder of NuCurrent. "His arrival comes at a crucial time as we bring groundbreaking products to market, and his expertise will ensure we continue to deliver superior technology to our customers."NuCurrent's innovative Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools are streamlining the adoption of wireless power technology by lowering barriers and making it easier for companies to integrate our solutions."I am thrilled to join NuCurrent and lead an incredibly talented engineering team," said Jeff Krull. "NuCurrent's innovative technology and dedication to transforming the wireless power landscape are truly inspiring. NuCurrent's proven track record of launching more mass production programs than any other company globally is a testament to its technological prowess and industry leadership. I look forward to contributing to the company's success and helping shape the future of wireless power."NuCurrent's solutions are driving a growing wave of adoption, fueled by advancements in Qi2, NFC Wireless Charging (WLC), and competitive uptake in sectors such as gaming, PC peripherals , audio , and smart glasses . With over 400 patents granted and pending globally, NuCurrent continues to set the standard for wireless power innovation.For more information about NuCurrent and its innovative wireless power solutions, please visit .

