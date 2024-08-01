OpenAI announces initial rollout of voice mode for ChatGPT

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, OpenAI, the American AI company, announced the initial rollout of its advanced voice mode to a select group of ChatGPT Plus users. This new feature, known as "Advanced Voice Mode," is designed to facilitate more natural, real-time conversations by allowing users to interrupt anytime and enabling the system to sense and respond to their emotions. The company highlighted these capabilities in a post on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing the advancements in interactive communication.



The advanced voice mode is powered by GPT-4o, or GPT-4 Omni, which was introduced on May 13 as a multilingual and multimodal generative pre-trained transformer. OpenAI revealed that it has extensively tested GPT-4o’s voice functionalities with over 100 external testers across 45 languages. To ensure privacy and security, the system has been trained to use only four preset voices and includes mechanisms to prevent deviations from these voices. Additionally, guardrails have been put in place to block requests for violent or copyrighted content.



OpenAI, headquartered in California and supported by Microsoft, emphasized that the insights gained from this alpha phase will be used to enhance the safety and enjoyment of the advanced voice experience. The company plans to release a comprehensive report on GPT-4o’s features, limitations, and safety evaluations in early August, providing further details on the system’s capabilities and its potential impact on user interactions.

