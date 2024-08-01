Travel Advisory says flight disturbances anticipated at Beirut airport

(MENAFN) Travellers planning to visit Lebanon are advised to anticipate disruptions to their itineraries following recent announcements by several adjusting their flight schedules to Beirut.



Emirates Airlines has become the latest carrier to modify its operations, announcing a halt to transit traveling through Dubai to Beirut on Thursday and Friday due to escalating tensions in the region. However, flights originating in Dubai or Beirut remain operational as scheduled.



Flydubai has also revised its flight services, reducing its daily flights to Beirut airport from three to two on Thursday and Friday. The airline continues to closely monitor the situation.



Etihad Airways, based in Abu Dhabi, reassured passengers that its flights to and from Lebanon are operating without changes.



Meanwhile, Middle East Airlines reported minor delays on routes from various international hubs including Dubai, London, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Copenhagen, due to ongoing developments.



Travellers planning trips to or from Lebanon are encouraged to stay informed about the latest updates from airlines and airport authorities to adjust their travel plans accordingly.

MENAFN01082024000045015687ID1108505951