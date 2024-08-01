(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Peter Szijjarto has accused the European Commission (EC) of potentially orchestrating the suspension of Russian oil supplies to the European Union via Ukraine, specifically targeting Hungary and Slovakia. Szijjarto's claim stems from Kiev's decision to halt the transit of crude oil from Russian energy giant Lukoil through the Druzhba pipeline, citing sanctions against the company earlier this month.



In a post, Szijjarto criticized Brussels for its silence on the matter, highlighting the implications for the energy security of two EU member states and what he perceives as a violation of the European Union-Ukraine association agreement established in 2014. This agreement followed the Maidan coup, which led to the overthrow of Ukraine's then-president, Viktor Yanukovich, and aimed to regulate relations between the European Union and Ukraine.



Szijjarto raised concerns that the EC either lacks the capability to protect the fundamental interests of Slovakia and Hungary or may have orchestrated the move itself to exert pressure on countries that refrain from sending military aid to Ukraine. He emphasized that Budapest and Bratislava have sought European Union intervention to resolve the dispute but criticized Brussels for delaying action, stating that the EC needs time to gather evidence and assess the legal aspects of the situation.



Calling on EC President Ursula von der Leyen to clarify the EC's involvement, Szijjarto demanded transparency regarding whether Brussels influenced Kiev's decision to suspend oil supplies and questioned the EC's inaction over the past week. The Hungarian minister's accusations underscore growing tensions within the European Union over energy policy and geopolitical strategies amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

