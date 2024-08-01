PMCE's Solar Expansion Brings Solar Solutions To Small Business Buildings

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Aside from residential landed properties, Singapore has several buildings with roofs that are comparable in size to residential houses but do not have solar panel installation services catered to them. As economic benefits often weigh more than environmental impact, most businesses operating from these buildings tend to continue utilising existing energy sources instead of opting for greener alternatives.

Understanding that small businesses require solar panel systems different from those installed on larger commercial buildings and residential use, PMCE hopes to tap into this overlooked market. By focusing on the entrepreneurial mindset of small business owners, PMCE sees an opportunity to not just offer services, but to ignite a movement towards sustainable entrepreneurship. The company wants to encourage entrepreneurs to take control of their energy consumption, reduce costs, and amplify their impact on the environment.

To add value to their customers and offer better experiences, PMCE aims to initiate a customer relationship application where all solar project information can be accessed with a simple click on a smart device. This intuitive platform not only simplifies project management but also emphasises transparency and accountability, ensuring that customers are always informed to make data-driven decisions.

They will also be offering Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) to help their customers receive additional remuneration from generating solar power. This provides a tangible financial benefit that complements the environmental advantages of solar energy.

Businesses operating in these buildings can expect absolute assurance of economic viability and support for their sustainability portfolio when they install solar panels on their roofs as part of this new initiative.

Anticipating Market Trends and Demands

With the introduction of this new service, demand for solar PV systems will only continue to rise. PMCE plans to meet this increasing demand for sustainable energy solutions by developing their CRM solutions and streamlining their sales and operations processes to increase productivity. This will allow the lead time to shorten to seven days from the moment a customer reaches out to them to the day of solar panel installation.

Future Plans

PMCE envisions its role in the renewable energy sector as a leader and innovator in the coming years and they aim to expand its reach not just within Singapore but also globally. This includes leveraging their expertise to enter new markets and forge international partnerships to achieve net-zero emissions and preserve the environment.

Besides selling solar panels, PMCE also intends to incorporate its project management capabilities, CRM solutions, and sales processes in regional markets such as Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

About PMCE

PMCE is a solar installation company in Singapore that supplies solar panels to residential homeowners. Today, they are a trusted solar panel specialist that provides low-cost services to encourage homeowners and businesses to adopt solar and do their part for the planet. To learn more about PMCE, please visit their



website .



