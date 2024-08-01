Rokt Partners With Vinted, Powering New Revenue Opportunities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AI provides Vinted members with an enhanced post-purchase experience

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Rokt , the leading ecommerce company using machine and AI to make the shopping experience more relevant to each customer, today announced its partnership with Vinted, the leading international C2C second-hand marketplace in Europe. The partnership will unlock new revenues and opportunities to reward Vinted shoppers by presenting highly relevant post-purchase offers for each customer.

"Vinted is laser focused on providing an excellent experience throughout every touchpoint of the customer journey, including keeping fees for buyers low and maintaining their commitment to no seller fees," said Courtney Hopkins, VP of EMEA Partnerships at Rokt. "By leveraging Rokt's technology, Vinted is able to unlock incremental revenue and money-saving opportunities for its customers. Our partnership launched last year and we have worked closely with the platform to test and learn along the way, ensuring Rokt adds significant value to the customer experience by facilitating post-checkout offers that are highly relevant to each individual shopper."

Rokt enables companies to tap into additional revenues, acquire new customers and deepen their relationships with their existing customers by using machine learning to present highly relevant offers in the final stages of a transaction, when shoppers are most likely to convert.

"At Vinted, we always try to understand what valuable services can support an enhanced experience for our members, and drive member engagement and loyalty," said Satya Vinnakota, Director of Business, Ads at Vinted. "We're extremely pleased to partner with Rokt to make the post-purchase experience feel more personal and valuable to our members by offering relevant messages, offers and, in some cases, even rewards such as discounts and free trials."

Rokt's exclusive, closed marketplace leverages intelligence powered by more than 5 billion transactions across hundreds of leading ecommerce businesses, allowing merchants to create a seamless customer experience while also controlling the types of offers eligible to be displayed to their customers. The Vinted partnership marks the latest step in Rokt's continuing growth in the European market, where it has also recently partnered with About You and Deliveroo.

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce, enabling companies to unlock value by making each transaction relevant at the moment that matters most, when customers are buying. Rokt's AI-powered relevance platform, built over the last 11 years, and scaled network power billions of transactions annually for the world's leading companies, including Live Nation, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Albertsons, HelloFresh and more. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates in 15 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. To learn more, visit Rokt .

