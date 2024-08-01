Kuwait Interior Minister Orders Removal Of Illegal Lodgings
KUWAIT, July 31 (KUNA) -- The First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah ordered on Wednesday forming a panel to pinpoint illegal construction of various dwellings in desert regions.
The assigned commission will coordinate with Kuwait Municipality, and the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fisheries to remove the infringing dwellings and call in helicopters if needed.
The minister's decision was publicized in a statement issued by the MoI's media department after Sheikh Fahad Yusuf headed a meeting of security officers. He conveyed greetings and appreciation of the political leadership to them.
Minister Fahad Yusuf instructed the officers to intensify deployment in all regions of the country and apply the law to everyone. He also advised a speedy transfer to the new deportation building. (end) ajr
