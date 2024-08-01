Kuwait Interior Minister Orders Removal Of Illegal Lodgings

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 31 (KUNA) -- The First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud ordered on Wednesday forming a panel to pinpoint illegal of various dwellings in desert regions.

The assigned commission will coordinate with Kuwait Municipality, and the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fisheries to remove the infringing dwellings and call in helicopters if needed.

The minister's decision was publicized in a statement issued by the MoI's department after Sheikh Fahad Yusuf headed a meeting of security officers. He conveyed greetings and appreciation of the political leadership to them.

Minister Fahad Yusuf instructed the officers to intensify deployment in all regions of the country and apply the law to everyone. He also advised a speedy transfer to the new deportation building. (end) ajr

