Hvacredu Launches CO2 Refrigeration Training With Expert Brett Wetzel

- Chris Compton, Owner & Founder, HVACReduHERON, MT, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HVACRedu , a leader in HVACR education, is proud to announce the launch of a new, comprehensive CO2 training curriculum for commercial refrigeration, developed in collaboration with well-known Subject Matter Expert Brett Wetzel, host of the Advanced Refrigeration Podcast . This new training course, the "446 - Introduction to CO2 Refrigeration Systems " is available on-demand, offering flexible learning opportunities for professionals seeking to advance their knowledge and skills in CO2 refrigeration systems.CSME Brett Wetzel, a renowned expert in commercial refrigeration, has meticulously crafted this curriculum to cover all essential aspects of CO2 systems, from safety protocols and operational efficiency to environmental impact. The training aims to equip HVAC/R professionals with the necessary skills to handle CO2 refrigeration systems safely and effectively, addressing the growing demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient refrigeration solutions and training."The introduction of this CO2 training curriculum underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge educational content that meets the evolving needs of the HVACR industry," said Director of Academic Affairs Todd Kler, CMHE at HVACRedu. "Brett Wetzel's expertise and dedication to excellence have been instrumental in developing this course offering, and we are excited to offer such a valuable resource to our community."The CO2 training curriculum builds on HVACRedu's reputation for outstanding and innovative educational content. It integrates theoretical knowledge with practical applications, ensuring that learners gain a comprehensive understanding of CO2 refrigeration systems. Participants will benefit from interactive modules, real-world scenarios, and assessments designed to enhance their learning experience.Chris Compton, owner of HVACRedu, expressed his enthusiasm for the new training program: "This CO2 curriculum exemplifies our mission to provide top-tier education to HVAC/R professionals. The collaboration between Brett Wetzel and Todd Kler has resulted in an exceptional training program that will set a new standard in the industry."CEO Bryce Wilkinson added, "We are thrilled to launch this CO2 training curriculum and are grateful for the expertise and dedication of Brett Wetzel. His collaboration with Todd Kler has ensured that the content is both comprehensive and practical. Whether you are a novice or an expert technician, the training is tailored appropriately for all skill levels. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this training will have on the HVAC/R community."Enrollment for the CO2 training curriculum is now open, and training can be completed entirely online at your own pace. HVACRedu offers flexible enrollment options, allowing participants to start their training at any time. To enroll, visit HVACRedu or contact us at ....HVACRedu offers more than 2300 hours of select training curriculum, exceptional student services, and live faculty support to assist users throughout their upskill and training journeys.Looking ahead, Brett Wetzel and HVACRedu's Todd Kler are eager to begin development on a CO2 Transcritical curriculum in the near future, further expanding the educational offerings in this crucial area of refrigeration technology that HVACRedu continues to expand.About HVACReduHVACRedu is a premier online education provider specializing in HVAC/R training and certification. We offer comprehensive courses tailored for HVAC/R professionals at every stage of their careers.Our mission is to deliver quality online workforce training with a dedication to excellence and innovation. Our vision is to transform the HVAC/R industry into a learning community with achievable, recognized certifications and continuous upskilling opportunities.Our Certified Master HVAC Educators (CMHE) are here to guide learners through their educational journey and help them achieve their goals.Why Choose HVACRedu?· Comprehensive Courses: In-depth training on HVAC/R principles designed to develop skilled technicians for the future.· Flexible Learning: Our user-friendly Learning Management Systems (LMS) deliver lessons to any internet-connected device, accommodating busy schedules.· Expert Support: Certified Master HVAC Educators (CMHE) are available to guide you through your learning pathway and help you achieve your goals.For more information and to enroll, visit HVACRedu.

