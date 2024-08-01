Historic Debt Reduction: A New Chapter For Mexico’S Economy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As September 2024 nears, marking the end of the current administration, Mexico is poised for a historic achievement.



Under the stewardship of Deputy Finance Gabriel Yorio, the country expects a record reduction in its foreign debt of 15%.



This translates to a reduction of 1 trillion pesos ($53.71 billion). The foreign debt will then shift from 5.1 trillion pesos ($273.92 billion) to approximately 4.1 trillion pesos ($220.21 billion).



This remarkable reduction, the first of its magnitude in two decades, clearly indicates Mexico's shift towards greater fiscal sustainability and robust financial governance.



However, this shift was initiated under President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in December 2018.







During his term, the expansion in international borrowing was minimal, increasing by only $900 million. This showcases a disciplined and sustainable borrowing approach.



The administration has focused on keeping debt within manageable limits, with an emphasis on diversified and sustainable debt instruments.



In addition, this strategy has earned investor confidence and improved financing terms.

Strategic Debt Management

Today, Mexico manages its debt with reduced reliance on external borrowing and a stronger presence in both national and international markets.



This strategic management not only fortifies financial stability but also enhances Mexico's profile among G20 and OECD economies. It maintains a debt-to-GDP ratio comfortably below 50%.



Deputy Minister Yorio attributes these achievements to policies aimed at anchoring borrowing practices that do not compromise the nation's financial future.



Currently, Mexico 's public debt stands at 16.1 trillion pesos ($865.44 billion), representing about 47.6% of its GDP.



This proactive approach to debt management is crucial for ensuring economic stability. It positions Mexico as a prudent and reliable player on the international financial stage.



Mexico's strategy serves as a model for how countries can effectively navigate fiscal challenges. It paves the way for a stable and prosperous future.

