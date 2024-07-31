Well-known Russian theater institution arranges stage in Africa

(MENAFN) The Russian Institute of Theater Arts, widely known as GITIS, has embarked on an exciting new collaboration with the International Center for Research and Documentation of African Language Traditions (CERDOTOLA). This partnership, announced on Monday, aims to foster the development of theatrical education across Africa, beginning with Cameroon.



Under this agreement, GITIS will play a pivotal role in supporting the training of theater professionals in CERDOTOLA’s member countries. Initial meetings between the two organizations have already laid the groundwork for this ambitious project.



CERDOTOLA, which operates in 11 African nations including Burundi, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Rwanda, Angola, Sao Tome and Principe, has outlined plans to enhance theatrical education in these regions. The collaboration with GITIS will involve providing methodological support and training for actors, directors, choreographers, and other specialists in the performing arts.



The first phase of the initiative will see Russian theater experts conducting training sessions for master’s students in Cameroon starting January 2025. These sessions will cover a range of subjects including acting, stage speech, and stage movement. Exceptional students from these sessions may be offered opportunities to further their studies at GITIS, benefiting from the prestigious institution’s expertise.



Additionally, the partnership will include lectures on various aspects of Russian theater, such as its history, fine arts, and costume design, offering a comprehensive cultural exchange.



This collaboration marks a significant step in the global exchange of theatrical knowledge and highlights GITIS’s commitment to international cultural diplomacy through the performing arts.

