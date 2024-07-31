Laying The Groundwork For Qatar's Digital Assets Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QFC Chief Executive Officer Yousuf Mohamed Al Jaida highlighted Qatar's strategic focus on digital innovation, particularly in the realm of services, and elaborated upon QFC's pioneering 'Digital Assets Lab' initiative that paves the way for the development of a digital assets sector in Qatar, accelerating the nation's transformation into a centre of excellence for financial services and innovation.

The thought leadership article on the Qatar Digital Assets Sector was published on City & Financial Global website. Read more here .