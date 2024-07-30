Gaza Official Says 300 Killed In Khan Yunis As Army Ends Assault

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Gaza Strip- Gaza's civil defense agency said Tuesday that an Israeli operation in and around the territory's second city of Khan Yunis killed about 300 people since it began last week, while the said it had“eliminated 150 terrorists.”

“Since the beginning of the Israeli ground invasion of the eastern part of Khan Yunis province, the civil defense and medical teams have recovered approximately 300 bodies of martyrs, many of them decomposed,” agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Israeli military launched the assault on July 22 to halt rocket fire from the area, which already saw heavy fighting earlier this year.

Last week, it said troops had retrieved the bodies of five Israelis from the area.

They had been killed during the Hamas attacks of October 7 and their bodies taken back to Gaza, the military said.

Read Also Top UN Court Says Israel's Presence In Occupied Palestinian Territories Is Illegal And Must End Cases Filed Against Youth For Raising Pro-Palestine Slogans During Muharram

On Tuesday, the military said it had completed the operation in the area of Khan Yunis and had killed“over 150 terrorists.”

It said troops also“dismantled terror tunnels, weapons storage facilities, and terrorist infrastructure and located weapons.”