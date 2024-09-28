Job openings in US decline to 8.06M in April

(MENAFN) The latest data from the US Department, released on Tuesday, revealed that job openings in the country stood at approximately 8.06 million in April, slightly below market expectations which had anticipated 8.37 million openings. This figure marked a slight decline from the revised March numbers, which were adjusted down to 8.35 million from an initial estimate of 8.49 million.



In April, the number of hires remained relatively unchanged, hovering around 5.6 million, with a steady rate of 3.6 percent. Similarly, total separations, including quits, layoffs, and discharges, also saw little change, maintaining around 5.4 million with a steady rate of 3.4 percent.



The report highlighted that around 3.5 million workers left their jobs in March, maintaining a consistent rate of 2.2 percent for the sixth consecutive month. These figures provide insights into the dynamics of the labor market, indicating trends in both job availability and workforce turnover.



The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) serves as a crucial tool for understanding job vacancies, employment trends, hiring, and separations. The survey collects data directly from employers, providing a comprehensive picture of the job market landscape.



JOLTS considers job openings for all positions that are either open or not filled on the last business day of the month when the survey is conducted. This methodology ensures a thorough assessment of job vacancies and provides valuable insights into the state of the labor market in the world's largest economy.

