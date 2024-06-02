UAE Weather: Fair Day Ahead Humid Conditions In Some Areas

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 7:19 AM

Last updated: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 7:23 AM

The day across the UAE is expected to be fair in general, with low clouds appearing over the East coast on Monday (June 3), according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

The weather department on Sunday night issued a yellow alert for fog . The met said the visibility could drop even further over some northern coastal and internal areas from 12.30 am to 08.30 am on Monday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The weather department noted that temperature will reach up to 39oC and 40oC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will blow in the country, causing dust during daytime.

The sea will be rough at times during the daytime, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in Oman Sea.

ALSO READ:

UAE rains: Extreme weather events to be 'more frequent' in future, says expert

Unable to sleep, itchiness: UAE experts explain skin condition that worsens during summer

UAE 'summertime blues': What triggers sadness, oversleeping, weight gain as temperatures rise?