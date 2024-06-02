Crown Prince Attends Launch Of 'Tawasol 2024' Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Hussein on Saturday attended the launch of“Tawasol 2024” forum, held in its second edition at the King Hussein Business Park.

In remarks at a session on how education output can meet labour demand, Crown Prince Hussein called for continuing to modernise and develop curricula to keep up with global developments in education, according to a Royal Court statement.

The Crown Prince said the Education Ministry, as well as various educational institutions, should build the capacities of teachers and provide a suitable educational environment that offers career guidance to students, stressing the importance of encouraging students to embark on entrepreneurial experiences after gaining the necessary skills through training and education.

The forum, organised by The Crown Prince Foundation, offers an annual platform for interactive national dialogue to exchange visions and ideas on issues related to young people and society.

Over 800 officials, private sector representatives and youth activists attended the forum's sessions, as well as thousands of viewers who attended remotely from the foundation's offices in the governorates.

The forum included 11 interactive sessions with the participation of 60 officials and experts, which covered future opportunities in the labour market, meeting job demand through education, enhancing sports achievements, countering drugs, supporting social development, promoting investment, enhancing communication between the state and citizens, promoting freedom of expression, political modernisation and partisan engagement, as well as Jordan's situation amid regional geopolitical transformations.